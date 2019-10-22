Miniaturist crafts golden mice for Year of the Rat

By Weng Yu-huang and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Miniature maker Chen Forng-shean (陳逢顯) has crafted mice out of pure gold in celebration of the Year of the Rat next year.

The miniaturist said he completed four works in 10 months — The Wedding of the Mice (老鼠娶親), Two Blessed Mice With Luster (福鼠雙輝), Ten Perfections (十全十美) and Joint Forces (同心協力) — all featuring 1mm-tall golden mice.

Using the exquisite and meticulous craft of engraving, Chen, who has been devoted to creating miniatures for the past four decades, carved out four pieces that require a magnifying glass to be seen properly.

The Wedding of the Mice, based on a Taiwanese Lunar New Year fable, portrays the mouse marriage on the third night of the first month on the lunar calendar.

Two Blessed Mice With Luster depicts two mice playing on a golden teapot, which connotes an opulent and auspicious New Year.

Ten Perfections features 10 golden mice in various poses, each with a different facial expression.

Joint Forces consists of six mice working together to push forward a gold ingot that is 3mm in diameter, signifying wishes for an economic miracle for Taiwan next year, Chen said.