Allies speak up for Taiwan’s inclusion in Interpol

Staff writer, with CNA

Six of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have spoken out in support of the nation at the just-concluded general assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in Santiago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

Interpol’s 88th General Assembly lasted from Tuesday to Friday. Taiwan, which is not a member of the organization, had asked to participate as an observer, but its request was ignored.

The ministry said in a statement that Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, and Saint Kitts and Nevis spoke out in support of Taiwan.

Eleven allies had also sent letters to Interpol President Kim Jong-yang before the assembly, asking the organization to arrange for Taiwan’s participation, the ministry said.

The nations that sent letters are the six allies that spoke out for Taiwan, as well as Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Several other like-minded countries have also shown support for Taiwan, the ministry said.

Representative offices of Australia, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US, as well as other countries, have made Facebook posts criticizing Taiwan’s exclusion from Interpol for political reasons.

The German Institute Taipei said “politicizing law enforcement only creates blank spots and helps criminals,” the ministry said.

The ministry denounced China for claiming that Taiwan is a part of its territory and arguing that the nation had no right to participate at the general assembly as an observer.

Taiwan is not part of and has never been under the jurisdiction of the People’s Republic of China, the ministry reiterated in its statement, adding that only the democratically elected government of Taiwan has the right to represent Taiwan’s 23 million people on the international stage.

China has no right to interfere in any arrangements involving Taiwan’s participation in Interpol, the ministry added.