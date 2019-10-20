Lu attributes closures to ‘oppression’

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮), an independent candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, yesterday said that many of her petition stations have been shut down due to “oppression.”

On the recommendation of the Formosa Alliance, Lu has partnered with Nantou County Commissioner Peng Pai-hsien (彭百顯) and registered their candidacy with the Central Election Commission.

Under the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act (總統副總統選舉罷免法), Lu and Peng have until Nov. 2 to collect 280,384 valid petition signatures in support of their bid — 1.5 percent of the electorate as counted in the 2016 legislative elections — to qualify for the election.

Lu on Monday said she was confident that the number of collected signatures would easily reach 300,000.

However, she yesterday said that due to “a certain level of oppression,” many petition stations have been closed.

Asked about the source of the oppression, Lu told reporters: “I do not know. I will leave that question to all of you.”

She expressed regret over the incidents, saying: “I do not wish to see a gradual regression of democracy under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, which clamors for democracy.”

Lu also acknowledged that her signature drive has been affected by former premier William Lai’s (賴清德) visit to the US and his call for people to support Tsai.

Saying that there was “anti-democratic conduct” during the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential primary, in which Lai was under “relentless oppression,” Lu questioned whether the DPP truly practices democracy and expressed disapproval over Lai’s latest call for party unity.