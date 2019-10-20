WWII fighter to land at Songshan airport today

Staff writer, with CNA

A legendary World War II British fighter plane is to land at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) today after it was delayed in Japan due to poor weather, the airport said.

The arrival time of the Silver Spitfire, a single-seat Supermarine Spitfire aircraft that was originally scheduled to land yesterday, has not yet been confirmed, the airport said on its Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, the weather is not being kind to us and we’ve been on the ground for three days in Kagoshima,” a statement posted on the Silver Spitfire’s Facebook page on Friday said.

No other details have been released regarding activities that might be scheduled for the public.

The Silver Spitfire, which served in 51 combat missions during World War II, was restored in May and finished in polished aluminum. Its guns have been removed.

The British Boultbee Flight Academy organized the Silver Spitfire’s global tour, which is called “The Longest Flight” and began on Aug. 5 in England.

The tour is a fundraising campaign for the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund, the Silver Spitfire’s Web site says.

The Silver Spitfire has flown across Canada, the US, Russia and Japan and is to travel through Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Europe after visiting Taiwan, returning to the UK in December the Web site says.

People who donate to the campaign have a chance to win a flight in a two-seat Spitfire that is to fly in formation with the Silver Spitfire over England’s White Cliffs of Dover, the Web site says.

The draw for the prize is to take place in January.