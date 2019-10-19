Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Abe thanks Taiwan

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo yesterday tweeted his thanks to Taiwan for extending its sympathy in the wake of last week’s typhoon, which killed about 80 people and left thousands homeless. Abe retweeted a message posted on Sunday by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who expressed sympathy over the damage and loss of life caused by Typhoon Hagibis the previous day and said Taiwan stood ready to assist Japan. Abe responded in Chinese and Japanese that Taiwanese are old and valued friends. “We are sparing no efforts on the rescue and restoration work,” he said. “With the sympathy of our old Taiwanese friends, we feel that Taiwan is with us at the time. To us, Taiwan means important partners and friends sharing common basic values.” Abe’s tweet, which was reported in the Sankei Shimbun, drew many responses on Twitter by his followers, who lauded the friendship between the two nations.

TRAVEL

Alishan unveils fall tours

The Alishan Forest Railway will in December run a leaf-peeping-themed train, with photographer Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明) leading passengers on tours of the area’s colorful foliage, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office announced yesterday. Huang, who operates a popular Alishan photography blog, will guide passengers to famous scenic spots, including a lookout on Siaoliyuanshan (小笠原山) to take in the fall colors, the office said in a statement. The themed train is to run once per day on Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23, and is to be limited to 80 passengers on each trip. Tickets, covering train fare, guide fees, meals and commemorative souvenirs, will go on sale 15 days before each train’s departure date and will cost NT$1,200, it said.

EDUCATION

NTNU to offer mixed dorm

National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) on Thursday announced that one of its student dormitory floors would become mixed-sex at the beginning of the next school year in August, in an effort to create a friendly gender-neutral living environment. Most student dormitories in the nation are separated by sex. The university said that male and female students would share the second floor of Dorm 7 in Taipei’s Gongguan area (公館). The second floor would be easier to reach for women, as they would not have to pass other exclusively male floors on their way to their rooms, Office of General Affairs head Mii Horng-sheng (米泓生) said. The idea for a mixed-sex floor was first brought up during a student meeting last year, when a proposal was made for the school to introduce mixed-sex floors in dormitories, the university said. After many discussions between the school’s student association and faculty members, the office on Wednesday finalized the decision.

LEISURE

Six hotels win global awards

Six local hotels won seven awards at the World Luxury Hotel Awards (WLHA) this year, with the Yui-mom Group’s Silks Club in Kaohsiung awarded both the Luxury Art Hotel — Global Winner — and the Luxury All-Suite Hotel — Continent Winner: Asia. The WLHA celebrates hotels around the globe that provide premium facilities and exceptional services. Each year, more than 300,000 travelers vote within a four-week period to determine the winners. The other winners are Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei, the Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi, the Fullon Hotel Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf, the Lakeshore Hotel Suao and the Madison Taipei Hotel.