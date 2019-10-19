Art by disadvantaged children shown in MRT station

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan Fund for Children and Families is hosting an exhibition of drawings by children from underprivileged families at the art gallery inside Taipei’s Jiangzicui MRT station (江子翠) until Oct. 30.

On Monday, the organization said it hopes that presenting the perspectives of disadvantaged children would bring attention to what needs to be changed in society.

In addition to 47 drawings, the exhibition also features 31 motivational quotes from children who receive support from the organization, it said.

The drawings provide insight into the children’s daily lives, while the quotes show how they have coped with their situations, the organization added.

The exhibition is part of the organization’s sixth annual Kan-ko Life Festival (甘苦生活節), an event aimed at raising awareness and held to coincide with the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Kan-ko (甘苦) means “difficult” in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese).

Children from disadvantaged families take 5.9 years on average to exit poverty, according to the organization’s statistics.

“They are like the poor brother and sister in the fairy tale Blue Bird (青鳥), embarking on an adventure in search of happiness,” the organization said.

Knowledge is easily obtained, so teaching children how to use it in responding to life’s challenges has become an important goal of education, chief executive officer Betty Ho (何素秋) said.

Helping children build the confidence and power to escape poverty is a task that cannot wait, she added.

The organization hopes that it can raise additional funds for its anti-poverty campaign and for training workshops offered to students so that the children can access the resources that will give them the skills needed to escape poverty, she said.