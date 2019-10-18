Home / Taiwan News
Fri, Oct 18, 2019 - Page 4　

Dumpling video gains 3m views as trio from BuzzFeed tours Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

The hosts of Buzzfeed’s Worth It food program — from left, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim and Adam Bianchi — plug food from Taiwan in a promotional photograph for their tour of the nation.

Photo courtesy of BuzzFeed

A video featuring famous dumplings from Taiwan has gone viral, attracting more than 3 million YouTube views by Wednesday, after it was posted online by US media outlet BuzzFeed.

The video — posted on Sunday and titled “$0.50 Dumpling Vs. $29 Dumplings” — was the first of a three-episode special by BuzzFeed’s show Worth It, starring Steven Lim, Andrew Ilnyckyj and Adam Bianchi.

The three visited several eateries in Taiwan, including a pan-fried dumpling restaurant in Taipei’s Gongguan (公館) area and an outlet of the famous Din Tai Fung restaurant chain, which is known for its steamed dumplings called xiao long bao (小籠包).

Brad Shih (施照輝), director of the Tourism Bureau’s Los Angeles office, said in a news release on Tuesday that the BuzzFeed trio are on a 10-day tour of Taiwan.

The bureau is assisting the crew with filming locations, transportation and accommodations.

The show would help promote Taiwanese cuisine and food culture — from night markets and street vendors to high-end Michelin restaurants — to the world and most importantly attract more international tourists to Taiwan, Shih said.

The office’s news release quoted Katie LeBlanc, who aided in the production of Worth It Goes to Taiwan, as saying that she was pleased to help introduce Taiwanese food culture around the globe through this special edition of the show.

