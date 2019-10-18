New Taipei City event has 180 students going green

By Chou Hsiang-yun and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Taipei Education Department on Monday launched an international youth forum and cultural exchange project on environmental sustainability that it is calling “Innovation MAGIC.”

MAGIC is the event’s acronym for “Maker, Action, Green, International, Cross-domain.”

This year, 108 students and teachers from Taiwan, the US, the UK, Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan and France participated, the department said.

As part of the event, Huang Su-ying (黃思穎) and Huang Po-hsin (黃柏馨), students from the city’s Jhangshu International Creative Technical High School, and Juliette Boivin and Liam McHugh, students from Los Gatos High School in California, designed a jacket heated by a solar panel to help homeless people combat hypothermia.

The students also lined the hood of the jacket with LED lights to help wearers stay safe at night.

The difficulty in working with foreign students is the language barrier, Huang Po-hsin said, adding that her teammates were all very patient in explaining difficult words to each other.

Huang said she believes that they all benefited from the collaboration.

Students from the New Taipei Industrial Vocational High School proposed a smart, cloud-based surveillance system that would help conserve energy by allowing users to monitor family energy usage on a smartphone.

To tackle the problem of food waste, students from the Ku-Pao Home Economics and Commercial High School designed a campaign to promote the use of imperfect fruits and vegetables.

Finnish students created a sculpture of recycled toys.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), who visited the forum on Wednesday, encouraged students in Taiwan to engage academically with students from other nations.

He also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the department and the British Council in Taiwan to foster collaboration in education.

Yesterday, a seminar was held for the teachers to talk about the innovative teaching methods being used in each nation, the department said, adding that the students would be experimenting with welding, laser cutting and computer animation.