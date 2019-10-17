Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Detention’ earns NT$240m

The psychological horror film Detention (返校) has posted box office earnings of NT$240 million (US$7.81 million), placing it 10th on the list of this year’s highest grossing films in Taiwan, its producer said on Tuesday. With ticket sales still strong nationwide, the film’s domestic earnings could top NT$300 million, 1 Production Film Co said. The film is scheduled for release in Hong Kong on Dec. 5, while Japan and several Southeast Asian nations have purchased distribution rights, it said. Detention has received 12 nominations for the Golden Horse Awards, including for best feature film, best leading actress, best new performer and best new director. The awards are to be held on Nov. 23. Set during the White Terror era in the 1960s, the film tells the story of two students who find themselves in a realm of vengeful spirits in their empty school and must search for their missing teacher while making their escape.

TRAVEL

MOFA issues Iraq warning

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday warned Taiwanese not to travel to Iraq and advised those there to leave, citing violence and unrest after a series of protests in the war-torn country. “MOFA’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has issued a code red alert for Iraq. We are urging our nationals in that country to leave immediately,” spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. A code red alert, the highest in the ministry’s four-tier travel warning system, advises Taiwanese not to travel to the destination or to leave immediately if they are already there. Taiwanese who encounter safety problems in Iraq are advised to call Taiwan’s representative office in Jordan at +962-6-554-4426 or +962-79-555-2605, or contact MOFA at 0800-085-095, its emergency assistance number in Taipei, Ou said.