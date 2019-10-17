Miss Taiwan Beauty to compete in Philippines

By Chen Feng-li and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The winner of the 2017 Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest, Kao Man-jung (高曼容), is to represent Taiwan at the Face of Beauty International pageant in the Philippines from Nov. 9 to Nov. 18.

Organizers of the Philippine contest on Oct. 3 shared a video of Kao introducing herself, Taiwan and her hometown, Puli Township (埔里) in Nantou County.

In the video, Kao “gives us a bird’s eye view of Taiwan’s wonders, including its picturesque sights and its famous eats,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

The video was shot by director Wu Shao-chiang (巫少強) from the TV travel show iWalker (愛玩客), Kao said.

It featured Puli’s Hutoushan (虎頭山), Feeling 18 chocolate shop and King Garden (元首館), she added.

Apart from introducing Puli’s scenery and cuisine in the video, Kao also harvests water bamboo to promote the town’s water bamboo industry, she said.

She said she hoped the video would allow more people to discover Puli and Taiwan.

About 50 to 60 contestants will be competing in the pageant, where they will be required to demonstrate their talent, answer questions and wear their national costumes.

Kao said she will be wearing a costume designed by Hu Ya-lun (胡雅倫) and inspired by the sunrise at Alishan (阿里山), the reflections on Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) and the Taipei 101 building.

Created in 2012, the pageant has been held in Taiwan, Thailand, Mongolia and India.

Contestants are nominated by their national beauty pageant associations, and must be between the ages of 16 and 26.