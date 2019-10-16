Kinmen announces prize drawing for visitors who shop

Staff writer, with CNA

Visitors to outlying Kinmen County have a chance to win airplane tickets, hotel stays or an iPhone 11 if they make purchases of certain amounts until Nov. 11, the Kinmen Tourism Department has announced.

As part of Kinmen’s Gold Exploration October Shopping program, a lucky draw is to feature tickets for movies at the Golden Lion Cinemax theater, Golden Lake Hotel vouchers, return flights to Kinmen and the smartphones as its main prizes.

To enter, visitors must pick up lottery tickets handed out by the department and have them stamped after they make a purchase above certain thresholds at a participating shop.

Visitors need stamps from three vendors for their ticket to be eligible to enter the draw.

The tickets are being handed out at Kinmen Shangyi Airport, Shuitou Wharf (水頭港) and visitor information centers at bus stations and township and village offices in the county.

The results of the draw would be announced on a livestream on the department’s Facebook page on Nov. 16.

More information on the program can be found online at https://kinmen.travel/zh-tw or by calling the department at 082-372-267.

The shopping promotion is one of several campaigns being run by Kinmen to energize its tourism sector, a key source of income for the county, which is less than 5km off the Chinese coast.

The sector’s fortunes were boosted earlier this month by China’s decision to exempt Kinmen from a ban on individual travel to Taiwan by its citizens and to allow travelers from 20 cities in southeastern China to visit Kinmen during its National Day holiday.