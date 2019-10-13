Candidates tout campaign items

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA

Candidates from Taiwan’s two biggest parties have begun handing out campaign memorabilia ahead of January’s legislative and presidential elections.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lu Sun-ling (呂孫綾) recycled campaign posters and turned them into eco-friendly shopping bags, each uniquely designed.

On the campaign trail, Lu carried an illuminated balloon with her name and constituency printed on it.

DPP Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) is to hand out magnifying glasses, which were well-received by elderly supporters at her rallies four years ago, she said, adding that she has seen elderly people with them even recently.

That means the promotional item was useful, Su said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said she plans to hand out pill organizers designed by her campaign team.

The idea came up in forums where health issues were being discussed, as it is common for young people to take supplements and elderly people to take medication, Lee said.

For people who have no medical needs, the boxes can be used to store small items, such as buttons, she said.

KMT Legislator Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) plans to hand out small travel bags for people to carry personal items such as cellphones, change, keys, cosmetics and power banks when they travel, she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “Spicy Ing Fan” (辣英粉) package — a play on the Chinese-language phrase “spicy noodles” — have sold out, her campaign office said.

The packages included hot sauce produced in Hualien and two packets of rice noodles produced in Hsinchu.

The product was being sold for NT$1,450, a reference to “1450,” as the DPP’s online supporters are sometimes called.

Tsai campaign spokesman Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰翔) yesterday thanked people who had purchased Spicy Ing Fans for their enthusiastic support.

A second fundraising product is being prepared and the office would continue to organize fun events and release interesting items to raise funds, Liao said.

Ho Ting-huan (何庭歡), spokeswoman for the campaign office of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) — the KMT’s presidential candidate — yesterday said that it would introduce campaign objects and announce whether they would be used to help fundraising.

During Han’s mayoral campaign last year, his fundraising packages included a T-shirt, a shopping bag, imitation tattoo stickers and colored rolls of masking tape with catchphrases he was known for.

Each package was sold for NT$1,888, with a limit of 10,000 packages.

To mark Han’s first Double Ten National Day as mayor, the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau launched a limited-editioned National Day Gift Package that included a one-day pass for public transportation in the city, a pair of flip-flops, a cap, a fan, a T-shirt and a drawstring bag.

The packages were sold for NT$1,450, which included delivery, with part of the proceeds to be invested in Kaohsiung’s tourism industry.

Other items commonly seen at campaign events include fans, tissue paper and pollution masks, while household items such as sponges and New Taipei City trash bags are popular, too.