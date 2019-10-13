March in Taipei to honor Su Beng’s independence call

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter

A march is to take place this afternoon in Taipei in memory of Su Beng (史明), the Taiwanese independence advocate who passed away on Sept. 20 at the age of 100.

The event, titled “Invigorate Souls to Defend Our Nation, Su Beng’s Graduation Ceremony” and organized by the Su Beng Education Foundation, is to begin at main entrance of National Taiwan University near the Gongguan MRT Station at 1pm, with the walk to start at 2pm and finish on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building, where a memorial event is planned.

Foundation chairwoman Huang Min-hong (黃敏紅) said that she expects more than 10,000 people to take part, urging them to “accompany Uncle Su Beng again to walk for Taiwan.”

The march is for people to take direct action, not just for Su, but to commemorate all the martyrs from the respected older generation who sacrificed their lives for the independence movement, she said, adding that people can lay flowers at the memorial event.

Plans are under way to set up a special exhibition on the fourth floor of Su’s noodle shop restaurant in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district — when he lived and worked in exile for more than four decades — as well as set up a museum at his residence in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊), Huang said.

“Su produced many manuscripts and materials. The plan is to organize and digitize it all to go to the museum,” she said.