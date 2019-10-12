Vice president to again ask pope to visit Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said he would again invite Pope Francis to visit Taiwan when he attends the canonization of British cardinal John Henry Newman and four others in the Vatican City tomorrow.

Chen made the remarks at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday before he departed as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) special envoy for the ceremony, during which he is expected to meet with the pontiff.

Taiwan and the Holy See, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Europe, enjoy close relations and work together on humanitarian efforts, preventing human trafficking and facilitating cultural and religious exchanges, Chen said.

Taiwan would go on supporting Pope Francis’ work to spread the message of religious freedom, social justice and care for underprivileged people, Chen said.

Chen, himself a Catholic, said that during his visit, he would meet with Taiwanese clergy serving in the Vatican and foreign clergy who previously worked in Taiwan.

Pope Francis is to canonize Newman, a 19th-century British theologian; India’s Mariam Thresia, founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family; Italy’s Giuseppina Vannini; Brazil’s Dulce Lopes Pontes; and Margarita Bays, a Swiss consecrated virgin of the Third Order of St Francis.

Chen’s visit is to be his third since taking office in May 2016. He attended the canonization of Mother Teresa in September 2016 and pope Paul VI in October last year.

Chen invited the Pope to visit Taiwan during his previous two visits, but no plans were made, the press office of the Holy See reported.