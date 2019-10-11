Double Ten National Day: Government increasing risk of war, Han says

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) yesterday accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of corruption and putting Taiwanese at risk of war.

At a Double Ten National Day event in Kaohsiung, Han spoke for about 20 minutes, during which he accused the DPP government of corruption and using fear to manipulate people, and also criticized its handling of pensions.

Many at the city’s first Double Ten National Day flag-raising ceremony in 12 years wore red and blue and shouted support for Han as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate.

The event drew about 20,000 people, the city government said.

“The DPP engages in corruption and abuse of power without limit,” Han said.

It packs the government with patronage appointments to build its own “Dong Chang” (東廠), he said, referring to a Ming Dynasty secret police agency.

The DPP cut the pensions of teachers, civil servants and military personnel, despite their contributions to the nation, he said, adding that, if elected, he would protect those groups.

He would also promote cross-strait stability, with a prerequisite that Taiwan’s interests are prioritized, and that its freedom and democracy are protected, he said.

“I will not put Taiwanese at risk of war to build my own image, because Taiwanese do not need to fear the loss of sovereignty — they need safety,” he said. “Our young people need jobs, not war.”

In related news, the KMT in a statement said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration was only now highlighting the national flag with elections looming.

Tsai previously referred to the Republic of China (ROC) as “this country” instead of using its proper name, the KMT said.

The ROC is “an independent country with its own sovereignty,” its own name, national flag, national laws and armed forces, it said.

“Those are facts that must not be ignored,” it added.

“The KMT has always opposed the ‘one country, two systems’ framework and Taiwanese independence, while adhering to the ‘1992 consensus’ of ‘one China, with each side having its own interpretation of what China means,’” it said.

The so-called “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted to making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The DPP government is incompetent, arrogant and has abused its power over the past three years, it said, adding that people should “protect the ROC” by voting for the KMT in the presidential and legislative elections.

When asked about Tsai’s Double Ten National Day address, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said that she deserves some applause for referring to the nation by its name, the ROC.

It would score high enough to pass an exam, Wu said.