DPP head makes election pitch to ‘new residents’

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan has become a more culturally diverse society and welcomes foreigners to settle and raise families, Democratic Progressive Party Chairman Cho Yung-tai said yesterday (卓榮泰) in Taipei as he launched the “DPP Sisterhood” van that is to be used in campaigning for the Jan. 11 elections.

The van can be transformed into a mini-comfort station offering food and fresh-brewed coffee, as well as transporting audiovisual equipment for karaoke sing-alongs, talks and games, along with other campaign activities, Cho said.

DPP officials and candidates have been working to attract support from the “new residents” (新住民), foreigners who have acquired Republic of China citizenship.

Cho said Taiwanese and the DPP have opened their arms to embrace the “new residents” as many of them are mothers, with the DPP administration starting language and cultural programs, as well as educational assistance.

“On behalf of the DPP, I want to thank the more than 500,000 ‘new residents,’ who come from many countries, as they have looked after our families and elders, and contributed much to our economy. Taiwan’s society and culture have become more diversified because of them,” he said.

Cho asked the “new residents” to support for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election bid as well as the DPP’s legislative candidates.

DPP officials said the van will be on the road over the long holiday weekend.

Its first stop is to be on Friday at a New Taipei City traditional market.

It will make two stops in Taoyuan on Saturday before heading to Kaohsiung to appear at one of the city’s night markets on Sunday.