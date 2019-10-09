Winning vloggers to stay at suite in Presidential Office

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday unveiled a suite in the century-old Presidential Office compound where 18 foreign contestants in a video blogging competition held by the government to promote Taiwan internationally won a turn to stay overnight.

Tsai, in a recorded video on Facebook, gave a tour of the suite in the Lixing Building, a two-story structure in the Presidential Office compound, highlighting the local decor and furnishings.

“Our goal is simple. We want the guests to enjoy the most welcoming, authentic Taiwanese ambience during their stay,” Tsai said in the two-and-a-half-minute video.

The first occupant of the suite was Kim Juh-yeok, a South Korean travel photographer and blogger, who stayed overnight yesterday.

The other 17 winners are to take turns staying in the suite over the next three months, which is the major part of their prize. They are also to be given a guided tour of the Presidential Office Building and invited to attend the morning flag-raising ceremony on the compound.

Most of the winners are vloggers who are famous in their home countries, Tsai said, adding that they could help promote Taiwan internationally because of their popularity on social media.

The winners come from Israel, Hungary, Germany, Thailand, France, Poland, Canada, Japan, South Korea, India and the US, the Presidential Office said.

In the competition, the contestants were required to upload a video clip of up to 90 seconds explaining why they were best suited to promote Taiwan abroad.

From the 167 submissions received by Aug. 31, the judges selected 18 winners.

The competition was part of ongoing celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the historic Presidential Office Building.

The complex was built in 1919 during the Japanese colonial period. It first served as the office of the governor-general of Taiwan, before becoming the Presidential Office in 1950.