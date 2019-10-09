CDC urges public to watch out for diseases abroad

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday urged people to take preventive measures against infectious diseases, especially dengue fever, Chikungunya fever and measles, during the four-day Double Ten National Day holiday this week.

The number of imported cases of the three diseases have hit a decade high, the CDC said, urging people planning to travel during the holidays to check its health advisory about their target destinations and take preventive measures.

As of Monday, there were 409 imported cases of dengue fever this year, of which more than 90 percent came from Southeast Asia, the CDC said.

Most of the cases reported in the past month originated in Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines, it added.

There were also 75 imported cases of Chikungunya fever, of which about 70 percent came from Myanmar, and 51 imported cases of measles, of which more than 80 percent originated in Southeast Asian countries.

The CDC urged people traveling to countries where there have been outbreaks of dengue and Chikungunya fevers to take preventive measures against mosquito bites, while those planning to visit countries where there have been outbreaks of measles to avoid traveling with infants under one year old or children who have not been vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella.

People traveling to Southeast Asian countries are advised to bring insect repellent and facial masks, while those traveling to countries where measles is spreading should wear a mask when visiting crowded places, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said.

In related news, 74,698 flu-like cases were reported last week, down 6.2 percent from the previous week and lower than the epidemic threshold, the CDC said.

However, there were 16 clusters of flu cases reported on school campuses, it added.

Children, elderly people, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases should pay special attention to flu-like symptoms and signs of serious complications, including difficulty breathing, and seek immediate medical attention, the CDC said.