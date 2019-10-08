Lawmakers from Lithuania call for office in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Three Lithuanian lawmakers on Tuesday last week called on their government to establish a representative office in Taiwan to work closer with the nation, and demonstrate its support for democracy and freedom.

Lawmakers Zygimantas Pavilionis, Audronius Azubalis and Ausrine Armonaite made the call in a letter published by online news portal Delfi.

Pavilionis and Azubalis are members of the Homeland Union, which has 30 seats in the 141-seat Seimas, the Lithuanian parliament, while Armonaite is the sole lawmaker from the recently formed Freedom Party.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, they said in the letter.

Instead of celebrating a day when many people became victims of communism in China, Lithuania should establish a representative office in Taiwan to show its support for the nation’s democracy, they said.

The lawmakers, who in August visited Taiwan for the first time, said they were deeply impressed by the nation’s achievements in economy and trade, and safeguarding democracy and freedom, despite facing Chinese threats.

Although Taiwan is the world’s 21st-largest economy, bilateral trade with Lithuania was about US$160 million last year, the letter said.

However, the relatively small number means there is huge potential for further cooperation between the two nations, it said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) expressed gratitude for the letter.

The ministry looks forward to seeing the proposal become a reality in the near future and to forging closer bilateral exchanges, she said.