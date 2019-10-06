EPA and EU office volunteers clean up nature reserve

Staff writer, with CNA

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) and the European Economic and Trade Office conducted a clean-up at the Wazihwei Nature Reserve (挖子尾自然保護區) in New Taipei City to draw attention to marine plastic pollution, the office said yesterday.

A total of 248 volunteers, including the staff and family members of the EPA, the office and EU nation offices, as well as resident of New Taipei City, collected 437.6kg of trash and 369.2kg of recyclables, the European office wrote on Facebook.

The participants piled up the trash in the shape of a gigantic sea turtle on Wazihwei Beach to raise public awareness of the devastating effects of plastic waste on marine ecology, it said.

“Cleaning beaches has an instant positive result, but we need to improve systems to combat marine pollution,” office head Filip Grzegorzewski said.

He was mainly referring to the EU’s Plastic Strategy published last year that banned select single-use plastic products and asked plastic producers to share the cost of cleaning up and processing waste.

EPA Deputy Minister Shen Chih-hsiu (沈志修), who also took part in the event, thanked the European office for its help maintaining the beach.

Shen urged people to take action and reduce use of plastics to prevent the ocean from becoming overrun with trash.

The world produces 8 million tonnes of marine litter per year, he said, adding that there could be more plastic than fish in the sea by 2050.

Yesterday’s event was part of EU Climate Action Week, which is to warn about “the threat of global warming and the importance of environmental protection.”