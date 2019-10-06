Schools defying corporal punishment ban: survey

By Rachel Lin and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Most junior-high school students have witnessed or experienced corporal punishment from educators, despite a ban on it, a survey released on Thursday by the Humanistic Education Foundation showed.

Similar experiences were reported by 28.7 percent of high-school students and 47.6 percent of vocational students, foundation executive director Joanna Feng (馮喬蘭) said, adding that although corporal punishment has been banned for years, the survey showed that it is still commonly practiced on campuses.

Many students said that corporal punishment is a tool for educators to vent their anger, Feng said.

Some students were made to do jumping jacks, squats or laps of the running track, while others witnessed teachers beating students, she said.

The number of junior-high students reporting corporal punishment this year increased to 68.6 percent from 56.9 percent in a similar survey in 2016, the foundation said.

Verbal abuse from educators is also common, with 54 percent of junior-high school students reporting the behavior by teachers, up 33 percent from 2016, the survey showed.

The survey showed that 35.9 percent of high-school students and 46 percent of students at vocational schools said that they had heard teachers verbally abusing other students.

The most common form of verbal abuse was derogatory terms such as “idiot” or “moron” (reported by 33.3 percent of junior-high students, 21 percent of high-school students and 24.3 percent of vocational students), followed by insults and scornful language such as “clueless” and “jerk” (reported by 27.2 percent of junior-high school students, 15.3 percent of high-school students and 18.6 percent of vocational students) and threats such as “do not test me” (reported by 26.5 percent of junior-high school students, 12.2 percent of high-school students and 19.2 percent of vocational students).

The survey showed that writing letters of repentance was the most common form of punishment, reported by 72.5 percent of junior-high school students, 53.9 percent of high-school students and 61.6 percent of vocational students.

It showed that 85 percent of junior-high school students, 50.9 percent of high-school students and 70.6 percent of vocational students were instructed to transcribe sentences from a textbook.

Despite hair regulations having been repealed more than a decade ago, 70 percent of junior-high school students reported having been punished for their hairstyle, it showed.

The survey, which was conducted online in partnership with student associations during the summer vacation this year, collected valid responses from 694 junior-high school students, 739 high-school students and 511 students at vocational schools. It has a margin of error of 5 percentage points.

Additional reporting by CNA