‘Maker culture’ creations on display in Hsinchu

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition focusing on artworks and other objects inspired by the “Maker” culture opened at National Tsing Hua University’s Innovation Incubation Center in Hsinchu on Tuesday.

A traditional Chinese painting that Hsinchu ophthalmologist Huang Yu-hsuan (黃宇軒) created using 3D printing techniques is one of the exhibits.

The painting is on the lid of a box and was created using 3D printing and a mixing extruder, artificially creating a rendering effect through the differentiation of color, the Hsinchu Department of Labor Affairs said on Tuesday.

It is the first of its kind and is opening up new applications for 3D printing technology, it said.

Huang has been experimenting with 3D printing as a hobby and is relatively new to the world of “Maker” culture, but he took first place in this year’s 3D printing competition, it said.

The “Maker” culture emphasizes learning through doing and is largely tech-based, usually exploring the possibilities of using 3D printing, electronics or other tools to make aesthetic items or devices.

The exhibition also includes pieces produced by members of the Sharein Studio, including a camera which, despite not having a lens, can still take photographs.

Also on exhibit is a miniature robot, which is a Bluetooth player, but has movable joints and can interact with the user like Apple’s Siri or Google’s Assistant.

The “Maker” movement is building steam in Taiwan, and the quest for knowledge through action could be a catalyst for creativity and inventions, studio founder Flyer Lai (賴信吉) said.

The 20-item exhibition is open through Wednesday next week, the department said.

Hopefully, the innovative mindset of the “Maker” movement would take root in Taiwan and encourage young people to explore their creative possibilities, it said.