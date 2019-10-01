Terry Gou to back candidate sharing his view on ROC

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) plans to support the presidential candidate who shares his views on the Republic of China (ROC), Gou’s office said yesterday.

Gou has always supported the ROC and will determine which candidate to support in January’s election based on their stance regarding the nation after the official registration date, said Evelyn Tsai (蔡沁瑜), deputy chief executive of Gou’s Yonglin Foundation.

While a fan club for Gou has reportedly urged his supporters to vote for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) following the tycoon’s decision to forgo a presidential bid, Evelyn Tsai said the club’s behavior is “irrational” and “regrettable.”

Gou did not instruct his supporters to vote for Tsai Ing-wen, Evelyn Tsai said, adding: “His goals include having Tsai Ing-wen voted out.”

Voting is a democratic process and the office would not interfere with individuals’ decisions, she said.

As a “nonpartisan citizen,” Gou has switched his attention from running for president to the legislature, the office said in a statement.

The office has established a panel to nominate legislative candidates and has so far nominated Gou’s aide Lee Jin-ying (李縉穎) as a legislative candidate in New Taipei City’s Tucheng (土城) and Sansia (三峽) districts, it said.

While Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-pin (鍾小平) on Sunday said he is among the legislative candidates nominated by Gou’s office, he is only an ally of Gou, Evelyn Tsai said.

Any legislative candidate who shares Gou’s view that politics exist to serve the economy, and who takes a middle-of-the-road approach, supports innovation and aims to improve poeple’s lives will be an ally of Gou, regardless of their party affiliation, she added.