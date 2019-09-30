HK’s Andy Chan likens China to Nazi Germany

Staff writer, with CNA

A Hong Kong independence advocate yesterday used the term “Chinazi” to describe China and asked Taiwan to side with the Hong Kong protesters.

Andy Chan (陳浩天), convener of the now-banned Hong Kong National Party, on Friday arrived in Taiwan to take part in yesterday’s pro-Hong Kong rally in Taipei.

Chan was arrested last month in Hong Kong in relation to the pro-democracy protests in the territory and released on bail.

In a speech to a Taipei luncheon organized by several pro-independence organizations, Chan said China was a “Nazi” state due to its extreme nationalism, racism, military coercion of neighboring countries and the operation of concentration camps.

Modern technology has helped turn China into a threat that is even worse than that of Nazi Germany, Chan said in his speech entitled “Taiwan-Hong Kong alliance against Chinazi,” citing death sentences recently handed down on two Uighur academics, the plight of the Uighurs who have been sent to concentration camps, and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong being sent to the San Uk Ling Holding Centre in the New Territories, where he said detainees have been tortured and raped, including minors.

“Do Taiwanese want this?” Chan asked, adding that what has happened in Hong Kong could happen in Taiwan.

The people who believe in the “one country, two systems” framework China established for Hong Kong, Macau and — eventually — Taiwan are either spies for China or just naive, he said.

He urged Taiwan’s government not to allow members of the Hong Kong police and their relatives or members of “spy organizations,” such as the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, to enter Taiwan, saying this would undermine Taiwan’s safety.