RTI celebrates its four awards at Golden Bells

Staff writer, with CNA

Radio Taiwan International (RTI) was the biggest winner among radio stations on Saturday night with four awards at the 54th Golden Bell Awards at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

RTI received 11 nominations and won for best educational culture program, best lifestyle program, best variety music program and best variety music program host.

An RTI representative who accepted the educational culture program award said that Shih Ching Yeh Mien Mien (詩情也綿綿), the winning show, promotes Taiwan’s culture and languages.

“To promote Taiwan’s languages and culture, we have organized many Taiwanese authors and writers on the show,” the representative said, adding that the program reflects the beauty of Taiwan through its literature.

Lale Lin (府城), the show’s host, is overseas, so was unable to attend the ceremony, she added.

The lifestyle program award was won by Chuan Shih Chieh Tsui Liang Te Kuang (全世界最亮的光), which interviews and introduces people from across Taiwan who have made achievements in arts, music, film and other areas.

The award was accepted by the show’s host, singer-songwriter Ardor Huang (流氓阿德).

The variety music program award went to Na Hsieh Nien Wo Men I Chi Chang Ti Ko (那些年我們一起唱的歌), with Kuan Jen-chien (管仁健) and Li Hui-chih (黎慧芝) winning the hosting award.

Established in 1928, RTI is one of the world’s oldest radio stations, its Web site says. It broadcasts news and programs in 13 languages, with a goal to share information about Taiwan with the rest of the world.

This year, 126 shows were vying for 24 radio awards.

There was no Golden Bell special award this year for an individual who has made a major contribution to broadcasting, as no one on the shortlist met the standards set by the jury.