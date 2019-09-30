Inmates’ pastries unveiled

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Frozen red bean pastry sets made by female inmates at the Pingtung Detention Center are to go on sale in November, the center said on Saturday.

Developed through a partnership between the center and the Wandan Farmers’ Association, the pastries would give the women a way forward as they prepare to be released, the center said.

The association helped the center hire celebrity chef James Cheng (吳秉承) to develop red bean pastries that could be frozen and sold at supermarkets and hired songwriter Hsu Chang-te (許常德) to help with promotion, the center said.

Hsu wrote a song for a television advertisement, which was filmed inside the detention center.

It is the first advertisement to be filmed inside a corrections facility in Taiwan, association secretary-general Chang Chih-lie (張枝烈) said.

At the product unveiling on Saturday, the women invited visitors to sample their Red Bean NI-branded heart-shaped pastries.

They also unveiled handmade red bean and rose soap among other red bean products.

The pastries’ shape represents their sense of being fortunate, said the women, who are to be released in three months.

An inmate surnamed Su (蘇) said she looked forward to leaving the center and setting up a food cart to sell her own pastries.

“Our corrections officer told us that after we set up our own food carts, we should do one good deed each day and check in on Facebook,” another inmate surnamed Lai (賴) said.

The advice gave her a plan, Lai said.

The pastries were an innovative product, as they can be frozen and reheated without losing their flavor, warden Lee Chin-kuo (李進國) said.

The center would help the women find ideal places to set up food carts, Lee said, adding that it hoped they would leave their hometowns and build new lives.

The center would also work with a social organization to help the women borrow start-up money, estimated at NT$150,000 each, he said.

The center and the association thanked the Ministry of Justice for providing the funds to develop the products.

They also thanked Hsu for his work on the project and his sincerity in helping the women.