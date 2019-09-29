University leaders warned about TAO

By Chung Li-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwanese university administrators should have the backbone to stick up for academic freedom and freedom of expression instead of trading them in for benefits from China, Economic Democracy Union convener and lawyer Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) said yesterday.

Beijing is carrying out a campaign to influence Taiwan via cultural and educational exchanges conducted by branches of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), and yet many schools conducting exchange programs with China fail to uphold the principle of academic freedom, Lai said, adding that there have even been examples of schools agreeing to Beijing’s “one China” principle.

Messages in support of Hong Kong protesters that have been posted by students on university campuses in Taiwan have reportedly been vandalized, and there have been reports of students from China bullying and intimidating students from Hong Kong, Lai said.

School officials have done little to deal with the alleged violence on their campuses, Lai added.

“One must question whether the school officials are afraid of jeopardizing their exchange programs or their enrollment quotas for Chinese students,” he said. “University presidents should not sell their integrity so cheaply.”

The Ministry of Education should have a code of conduct for presidents about how to engage with China in setting up exchange programs, Taiwan Association for Strategic Simulation researcher Ho Cheng-hui (何澄輝) said.

According to Ho, Fu Jen Catholic University in February told academics that when they are in China, they should not talk about politically sensitive subjects, such as Beijing’s policy on Tibet or the Uighurs, which could offend the Taiwan Affairs Office.

“Far from protecting free speech on campus ... university administrators have been complicit in its suppression,” Ho said. “If China forbids any discussion about the problems in Hong Kong, Taiwanese universities are likely to comply with its wishes.”

“It should be mandatory for university presidents to publicly declare any and all agreements that they make when conducting official exchanges in China, and the Ministry of Education should play its role as the regulator of all this,” he said.

Chinese media reported that the Taiwan Affairs Office in Jilin Province, China, held a cross-strait forum for 60 university presidents on Sept. 5 and 6.

Among those who attended the event from Taiwan were National Tsing Hua University vice president Lin Sheng-fen (林聖芬), National Taipei University of Business vice president Huang Kun-huang (黃焜煌) and Tunghai University vice president Wang Li-chih (王立志).

The Taiwan Affairs Office in Zhanjiang, China, in a statement earlier this summer said that it held a cross-strait forum for 26 university presidents.

According to the statement, former minister of education Wu Ching-chi (吳清基) led the Taiwanese delegation, which included National Pingtung University president Mike Ku (古源光) and National Taichung University president Wang Ru-jer (王如哲).