Thirteen fined over excess cigarettes on president’s flight

Staff writer, with CNA

The Customs Administration on Thursday fined 13 people who were on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) return flight from a state visit to the Caribbean in July for bringing undeclared cartons of duty-free cigarettes into Taiwan.

Travelers are only allowed to bring one carton of duty-free cigarettes into the country.

Taipei prosecutors have concluded the first phase of their investigation into the cigarette smuggling scandal, which allegedly also involves National Security Bureau (NSB) officials.

Thirteen people were found to have brought cigarettes in excess of the duty-free limit into the country without making a customs declaration, Taipei Customs said.

They bought about 100 cartons of cigarettes, a source familiar with the matter said, adding that the biggest buyer was Lin Chia-ju (林家如), an official from the presidential spokesperson’s office, who bought 37 cartons.

Lin could face a fine of NT$45,000 (US$1,450) for excessive purchases of undeclared duty-free cigarettes.

Taipei Customs said it traced those who had purchased duty-free cigarettes through credit card records and order details, and is still investigating others who might have paid with cash.

The move came after NSB agents accompanying Tsai on the state visit were arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 9,200 cartons of cigarettes worth NT$6 million into Taiwan.

One of Tsai’s security agents allegedly ordered the cigarettes from China Airlines’ online duty-free store on July 8, and they were put into a warehouse at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

After Tsai’s flight landed on July 22, eight officials removed and loaded 9,800 cartons of cigarettes, including 600 ordered on the plane, into five government vehicles that attempted to leave the airport as part of Tsai’s motorcade.

Nine NSB officials and four China Airlines employees have been charged in the case.