Annual comic book awards announced

Staff writer, with CNA

A comic book about same-sex romance emerged as the biggest winner on Wednesday at the 10th Golden Comic Awards in Taipei, the highest national award for comics.

Pink Ribbon (粉紅緞帶) by Taiwanese comic artist Monday Recover (星期一回收日) grabbed the top prize — Comic of the Year — and Best Comic for Teenage Girls at the annual awards, organized by the Ministry of Culture.

The comic book is about a romance between two teenaged girls who meet at a carnival, Monday Recover told reporters after the ceremony.

It was her first nomination for the award.

“The initial inspiration for the storyline is based on a personal experience when I met someone who left a deep impression on me, and made me want to search and find that person again,” she said.

Another reason for creating a comic based on lesbian relationships is because she feels it is currently under-represented in the genre, she said.

“At the moment there are not many commercial comics about same-sex romance between women, so I decided to create this one in the hope that the industry will start to publish all types of comics,” she said.

Some of her past works include Love of Sandstorm, a 2016 comic adapted from a comedy romance television series of the same name, and the educational series The Basics of Food, which was printed in Future Children monthly from February last year to March.

The Special Contribution Award went to Yu Lung-hui (游龍輝), in honor of his influential works in martial arts comics from the 1960s to the early 1970s.

Yu became famous for his 1962 comic Hatred Divides the Dabie Mountains (仇斷大別山) and he published more than 200 comic books over the following 13 years.

Yu also served as deputy editor at Never Forget Publishing, as well as editor and consultant to other publishing houses, including Zhiming, Taizi and New Youth.

The Best New Comic Artist award went to cartoonist Wu Yu-shi (吳宇實) for Ocean-colored Polari (海色北極星), while the Best Comic for Teenage Boys went to The Lord of Master Li Bai 5 (大仙術士李白5) by Yeh Ming-Hsuan (葉明軒).

The Best Editor award was won by Hung Ya-wen (洪雅雯) for Here Alone: Inside Chen Uen’s World (人物風流:鄭問的世界與足跡), a tribute to late Taiwanese comic artist Chen Uen (鄭問), who was the first foreign national to win the prestigious Japan Cartoonists Association Award in 1991 for Heroes of the East Chou Dynasty.

The Best Cross-media Application award went to Scrolls of a Northern City (北城百畫帖) by AKRU, while Best Comic Strip Collection was given to Ao You-xiang (敖幼祥) for Chili Dog and Wild Cat: Ao You-Xiang’s Life with Comics (吉利狗與怪怪貓:敖幼祥上癮的漫畫人生).

Best Comic for Kids went to The Cat and Nini Having Fun Together (貓、妮妮一起玩) by Tsui Li-Chun (崔麗君), while Best Comic for Young Adults went to The Actor Vol. 2 (魔幻時刻) by HOM.

The awards were established in 2010 to recognize special contributions in Taiwan’s comic publishing industry, and to encourage the production of outstanding and creative comics.