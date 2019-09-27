Allies call for Taiwan’s UN inclusion

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Three of the nation’s diplomatic allies on Wednesday voiced their support for Taiwan at the 74th UN General Assembly, calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in UN activities or specialized agencies.

The world body is holding its general debate on global issues at the UN headquarters in New York City until Monday.

As Taiwan is denied entry due to Beijing’s objections, several of its allies called for its participation through varied means.

“Our collective commitment to leave no country behind also demands that we end our exclusion of Taiwan and its 23 million people,” Palauan President Tommy Remengesau said at the general debate. “This should apply here, in the General Assembly, as well as in the range of international bodies that are so essential to establishing effective multilateralism.”

During the UN’s meeting on universal healthcare coverage on Monday, Remengesau also called for Taiwan’s inclusion, saying: “Taiwan’s universal health insurance program is a model for the world.”

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said during the general debate that Taiwan could make contributions to strengthening the multilateralism of the UN and its affiliated agencies.

It was the first time in three years that Morales had expressed support for Taiwan at the annual debate.

During the UN Climate Change Summit on Monday, Morales also highlighted the joint efforts of Guatemala and Taiwan in promoting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through more than 100 bilateral programs since 2016.

King Mswati III of Eswatini also voiced his support, urging the assembly not to leave any country behind and not to deprive Taiwan of a chance to play a pivotal role.

“We call on the UN once again to uphold the principle of universality and its multilateral efforts toward total inclusion, and to allow Taiwan to participate in relevant extensions on a dignified and equal footing,” he said.

“We firmly believe that Taiwan is essential to the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development,” he added.

Eswatini Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi on Monday also praised Taiwan’s help for improving the country’s medical care for pregnant women.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that medical missions from Cuba and Taiwan are outstanding examples of the nation’s partnership with other governments to address its health delivery challenges.

Additional reporting by CNA