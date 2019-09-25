New Southbound Policy: EPA eyes export of ‘green’ know-how

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Washington has lauded Taiwan’s achievements in environmental protection as a source of inspiration for nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

In just 25 years, Taiwan has built one of the world’s most efficient recycling systems from scratch, with a recycling rate of 60 percent last year, one of the highest in the world, US Environmental Protection Agency Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Jane Nishida said in October last year.

Taiwan is also well on the way to its goal of completely banning single-use plastic cups, straws, utensils and bags by 2030, she said.

“Perhaps, with plastic production showing no sign of diminishing and economic growth inextricably linked to waste generation, rising economies might look at Taiwan before issues with their own garbage get out of control,” a Smithsonian magazine article published in January said.

This is exactly the role the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has been promoting through the government’s New Southbound Policy.

As Taiwan’s economy grew in the 1970s and 1980s, it had to deal with many of the serious environmental woes that many of its partner nations are wrestling with today.

Taiwan’s decades of knowledge of environmental policy, regulations, technology, services, maintenance and innovation could all serve as assets to benefit its partner nations.

“It is environmental diplomacy,” EPA Deputy Director Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said. “Taiwan is well-equipped to play the role of a regional technical center, research center and training center. Many of our visitors are potential high-ranking government officials and these exchanges allow them to develop closer relations with Taiwan. We help with their environmental issues, while we gain friends and create more opportunities for our green industries.”

Rapid economic development, population growth and social inequality in South and Southeast Asian nations have led to environmental problems that threaten the future of the regions, but the good news is that environmental awareness is growing.

As the world’s second-largest polluter of the oceans, Indonesia in March 2017 pledged US$1 billion to reduce 70 percent of its waste by 2025. Bali in June banned single-use plastics and two weeks later the Indonesian government imposed a nationwide tax on plastic bags.

India also plans to phase out single-use plastic items by 2022.

Regional efforts are gaining steam — ASEAN in July launched a High-Level Dialogue on the Environment and Climate Change with the EU.

One avenue through which Taiwan has been sharing its expertise with other Asian nations is the International Environmental Partnership (IEP), a collaboration between the US Environmental Protection Agency and the EPA.

An increasing number of IEP events are being held in New Southbound Policy partner nations, such as the International E-Waste Management Network, which held workshops in Jakarta in October 2017 and Manila in September last year.

This year’s Asia-Pacific Mercury Monitoring Network Partners Meeting took place in Jakarta, while Bureau of Environmental Inspection officials shared their experiences with Vietnamese natural resources officials at a five-day workshop in May.

The IEP in July organized an Air Quality Management Policy Development Workshop in Taiwan, with participants from several partner nations.