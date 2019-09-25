Natural filtering technique to be used at reservoirs

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is using rice stems and mineral substances to make a layering system to prevent reservoir eutrophication without chemicals, officials said yesterday, adding that three reservoirs in Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Penghu County are their priorities.

To reduce the concentration of phosphorus in reservoirs — the cause of eutrophication — the EPA is working with Ho Chia-chun (何嘉浚), an associate professor at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, using his filtering model to improve water quality, Department of Water Quality Department Director-General Wu Sheng-chung (吳盛忠) told a news conference in Taipei.

Eutrophication refers to an excess of nutrients in bodies of water that causes a build-up of algae blooms and other plant life in the water that can block light and oxygen from entering the water.

The non-chemical filtering technique originated in Japan more than two decades ago and he has been working with it for about seven years, Ho said.

He experimented with different materials and produced a “multi-soil layering” model that uses permeable cloth and locally available materials such as rice stems, gravel sand, coal, iron pellets and zeolites, he said.

Instead of using chemicals to remove phosphorus, iron pellets can combine with phosphorus to become ferric phosphate, without producing secondary pollution, while zeolites help remove ammonia nitrogen, he said.

Rice stems, used to foster the reproduction of micro-organisms in water, are not always necessary, he said.

Based on Japan’s experience, the materials, especially the iron pellets, can be used up to 20 years before their capacity for absorbing pollutants is saturated, he said.

Such natural materials can be recycled as soil fertilizer afterward, he said.

Depending on the concentration of pollutants, every square meter of his multi-soil layering model can purify waste water from husbandry farms up to 0.3 cubic meters per day (CMD), 0.5 to 1CMD of waste water from households, or 4CMD of reservoir water, Ho said.

The EPA this year built a testing station with a capacity of tackling 20CMD near Penghu County’s Chenggong Reservoir (成功水庫), Wu said.

It plans to use Ho’s filtering model in Kaohsiung’s Agongdian Reservoir (阿公店水庫) to filter 300CMD, for which the central and local governments have allocated a budget of nearly NT$49 million (US$1.58 million), he said.

The same model would be applied to a pool near Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭) to purify 18,000CMD, for which the central and local governments have budgeted NT$200 million, Wu added.