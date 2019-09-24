Eating issues need watching: doctor

Staff writer, with CNA

Frequent gagging or drooling when eating might indicate that elderly people are losing swallowing function, said Pei Yu-cheng (裴育晟), a Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital doctor.

Pei, who is director of the hospital’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, told the first Taiwan and Japan Symposium on Swallowing Disorders and Nutritional Care that according to Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics data, the population of elderly people in Taiwan was 3.52 million in June, or 14 percent of the total, and is expected to exceed 20 percent by 2026, the threshold of a “super-aged” society.

Neuromuscular function declines with age, resulting in degradation of chewing and swallowing functions, as well as loss of appetite, malnutrition, sarcopenia (degenerative loss of skeletal muscle mass quality), dehydration and other disorders, he said, adding that eating difficulties in elderly people leading to malnutrition is gaining attention.

Swallowing difficulties are not unavoidable, as elderly people can still eat safely with instructions from a speech therapist and proper oral neuromuscular training, he said.

Pei urged people to seek medical advice if they notice frequent coughing, gagging or drooling when they or others eat or drink, as they might be early signs of swallowing difficulty.

Chen Mei-hui (陳美慧), a speech therapist in the department, said that staff would evaluate a patient’s tongue strength, jaw movement and coordination of oral motor muscles to determine whether they can eat safely.

People can receive better nutrition by eating normally than with tube feeding, Chen said, adding that the ability to eat safely helps maintain strength and living quality, and helps prevent sarcopenia.

She cited the case of an 88-year-old man surnamed Yang (楊) who had always been healthy until he had a stroke last month, resulting in paralysis on his right side and difficulty swallowing.

He often gags on food and drools, so he began feeding through a nasogastric tube, Chen said.

However, after a month of oral neuromuscular training, Yang is now able to eat soft foods orally, she said.

As many elderly people who return to eating without a tube complain that soft foods are not as tasty, family members can tenderize meat by marinating it with sliced pineapples for about 30 minutes, Chen said.