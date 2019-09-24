CEC chair promises extra polling stations next year

Staff writer, with CNA

The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday said that it would establish an additional 1,346 polling stations for the presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 11 to avoid the long lines seen during the local elections on Nov. 24 last year.

With the new stations, the total number of stations nationwide would be 17,232, with staff at each one averaging 13.5 people, CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) said.

The extra stations would lower the estimated average number of voters per station from 1,500 to 1,200, Lee said.

The commission made the decision to avoid the long lines and disorganization seen at some polling stations last year, he said.

That day, many people waited two or three hours to cast their ballots, due in part to the 10 referendums that were held alongside the elections.

Vote counting began shortly after 4pm — the official closing time for the polls. However, there were still people lined up to vote who could potentially have received real-time results online.

The situation brought the integrity of the elections into question.

For the first time in Taiwan’s democratic history, counting at some stations was not completed until about 3am.

Then-CEC chairman Chen In-chin (陳英鈐) resigned amid criticism of the voting process.

Lee, who failed to win a second term as Yunlin County commissioner at last year’s elections, was named Chen’s successor.

He said yesterday that he would remain impartial as head of the commission.