Tsai to share original dissertation

By Yang Chun-hui and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would make the original copy of her doctoral dissertation publicly available at the National Central Library, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said yesterday.

Huang made the remarks at a news conference at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei in response to recent allegations that Tsai forged her doctoral dissertation.

Showing the typed original copy of Tsai’s dissertation, Huang said the president had decided to make her dissertation available to encourage research into international trade — the subject of her thesis.

She hoped there would be “much more and much better” research into the subject, he quoted Tsai as saying.

Huang also presented the notification of a successful oral defense, which he said Tsai received in 1984 from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

She took her defense in October 1983 after submitting her dissertation in June that year, he said.

Huang also presented a congratulatory letter that Tsai received in February 1984 from then-LSE director Ralf Dahrendorf.

The authenticity of Tsai’s diploma and her dissertation was confirmed by the Central Election Commission and LSE, he said, adding the public could also confirm this by visiting the school’s Web site.

Hsu Yung-tai (徐永泰) had said that a publicly available copy of Tsai’s dissertation was missing six pages.

The printer had missed the pages when the copy was made, Huang said, adding that other copies of the dissertation were complete.