HPA cites ALDH2 rate in call to cut alcohol intake

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese have the world’s highest rate of ALDH2 deficiency, the Health Promotion Administration said in a statement on Thursday, citing a Stanford University study.

More than half of Taiwanese are born with ALDH2 deficiency, which causes facial flushing, elevated heartrate, headaches, dizziness, nausea, hangovers and other symptoms after consuming alcohol, Tobacco Control Division head Lo Su-ying (羅素英) said.

Also known as alcohol intolerance, the genetic condition is unique to Asians and significantly increases the chances of developing cancers, including oral cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, esophageal cancer, liver cancer and breast cancer, Lo said.

Heavy drinkers are 50 times more likely to develop esophageal cancer, she said.

People who drink small amounts of alcohol still face an increased risk of cancer, she said.

While past research suggested that light drinking was beneficial to the heart, new research has dispelled this belief, the HPA said.

Last year, The Lancet published a study saying that no level of alcohol consumption is harmless, Lo said.

Only by reducing alcohol consumption to zero can harm be avoided, she said.

About 4,500 people die in alcohol-related incidents in Taiwan each year, the HPA said, adding that more than 40,000 become sick due to alcohol consumption.

The overall loss of healthcare resources is about NT$3.5 billion (US$113 million), while the economic losses are close to NT$54.9 billion, it said.

The dangers of alcohol consumption are numerous, HPA Director-General Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) said.

It can result in sickness, financial burden or harm to others, as in the case of drunk driving and domestic violence, Wang said.