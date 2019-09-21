Kaohsiung vendor suspected of selling illegal ants online

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Inspectors and police on Sept. 10 found a Web-based vendor allegedly selling ant species from abroad in Kaohsiung, the Council of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

A multi-agency task force conducted the operation after the Penghu County Police Bureau received a tip-off about the ants being offered for sale, Bureau Deputy Director-General Chou Hui-chuan (鄒慧娟) said.

The vendor’s home in Kaohsiung was raided and officials enlisted the aid of Changhua University of Education biology professor Ling Chung-chi (林宗岐) to identify the ants found onsite, she said.

The bureau was able to determine that at least 26 foreign species were present, including 23 that could endanger crops, Chou said.

Prosecutors plan to charge the vendor with contravening the Plant Protection and Quarantine Act (植物防疫檢疫法), she added.

The act stipulates a sentence of up to three years or a fine of no more than NT$15,000, Chou said, adding that people could inform authorities about the illegal trade of animals via the hotline 0800-039-131 and receive a reward.

There are about 300 species of ants in Taiwan, out of the 10,000 known ant species in the world, Ling said.

People who tire of their ant collection often discard the ant colony in the wild, resulting in the introduction of invasive species that could damage agriculture and the environment, he said.

Among the ants allegedly found in the vendor’s residence were foreign carpenter and leaf-cutter ants that — with no natural predators in the nation — could grow to numbers that are destructive to timber and agricultural seed plants, Ling added.