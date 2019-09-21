Poor sleep habits affect body and mind

By Wu Liang-yi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Going to sleep late and waking up late can affect work performance, and changing one’s sleep habits requires three weeks of consistent adjustment, sleep researchers say.

Research published last month in the South Korean medical journal Sleep Medicine Research measured the effects of altered sleep patterns of 22 test subjects aged 18 to 24. The research, conducted jointly by researchers at the UK’s University of Birmingham and the University of Surrey, and Australia’s Monash University, divided the subjects — who on average habitually slept from 2:30am to 10:15am — into an experimental group and a control group, and required the former to alter their sleep schedule, diet and exercise habits.

The experimental group was asked to move their sleep schedule back two to three hours, eat as soon as possible upon waking, spend more time in direct sunlight and eat meals at fixed times. They were also asked to avoid caffeinated beverages after 3pm, do exercise in the morning and limit exposure to light sources during the evening.

The control group’s only requirement was to eat breakfast at a fixed time every day.

The results showed that establishing a simple routine could help “night owls” adjust their biological clock, diminish feelings of stress and depression, reduce daytime fatigue and improve overall health, the researchers said.

The findings confirmed what is already known about the effect on the sleep cycle of the body’s natural clock, Le Chun Clinic director Fan Le-chun (范樂群) said.

The biological clock is affected by exposure to sunlight, he said.

When light hits the eyes it stimulates the suprachiasmatic nucleus — a region of the brain responsible for controlling circadian rhythms. When this stimulation occurs, the pineal gland stops secreting the hormone melatonin, which is important for the regulation of sleep.

In healthy bodily functioning, melatonin production increases at night and metabolism slows down, which naturally invokes sleepiness. Going to sleep even one hour earlier and avoiding sleep during the day can aid in this process, Fan said.

At dinner time one must avoid eating too much, he said, adding that taking vitamin C and calcium supplements, and drinking warm milk before bed can improve sleep quality.

If poor sleep habits are not corrected, they can affect an individual’s psychological well-being, their memory, their ability to focus on tasks and can result in problems with the digestive system, among other issues, Fan said.

The suggestions provided by researchers in the study were very forward-thinking, as they did not rely on medication to correct sleep habits, John Tung Mental Health Center director Yeh Ya-hsing (葉雅馨) said.

The study was published at a very appropriate time, he added, as many students returning to school from the summer break develop bad sleep habits over the vacation.