Younger workers drawn to e-commerce, poll says

Staff writer, with CNA

With the fast development of e-commerce, up to 46.7 percent of office workers intend to get into the industry, with those in the 31-35 age bracket the most enthusiastic, according to the results of an online survey released on Monday by 1111 Job Bank.

The major reasons cited by respondents for wanting to enter the industry include “e-commerce is a trend/bright industry prospect,” “doing a side job to make extra money,” “doing a job that is not bound by time or space,” “to develop a new skill” and “plenty of opportunities to increase income.” Most office workers in the e-commerce industry are in the 21-25 age bracket, showing that young people who are frequent Internet users are more likely to enter into the industry and make up a large proportion of employees in the sector, the job bank said.

In comparison, those in the 31-35 age group who have accumulated experience will usually assess their professional competence before entering the industry, it said.

People seeking to enter the industry usually make preparations in various areas, including accumulating relevant experience (54.3 percent), learning new skills (40.6 percent), building up their social network (36.2 percent) and improving their foreign language skills (27.2 percent), the poll found.

The most favorable e-commerce business models are auction platforms (62.6 percent), social media (50.0 percent) and a combination of e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar (48.3 percent), the poll showed.

1111 Job Bank vice president Henry Ho (何啟聖) said the expected salary for an entry-level position in the industry is NT$50,920, higher than the average salary of NT$36,588.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 14 to Sept. 9, with 1,098 valid samples collected.

It had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.96 percentage points.