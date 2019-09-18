New Southbound Policy: Taiwan sharing its experience abroad

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

“Taiwan can help,” National Fire Agency (NFA) Deputy Director-General Hsiao Huan-chang (蕭煥章) said, quoting a government slogan that offers Taiwan’s expertise and experience in a number of fields to the world.

These are not just empty words to garner international support: Countries, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, have been eager to learn from Taiwan’s advancements in disaster relief and emergency management at the NFA’s training center in Nantou County’s Zhushan Township (竹山).

“More natural and disasters of human origin are happening in the world due to global warming and climate change,” Hsiao said. “Every country has to consider how they would deal with them.”

Covering 109 hectares, the training center is the third-largest in the world and the largest in Asia.

The main complex was expanded in 2017 specifically for the goal of increasing international exchanges with countries covered by the New Southbound Policy. It boasts a comprehensive list of simulation grounds for a wide range of scenarios, from ship fires to collapsed buildings to plane crashes.

The training center also showcases Taiwan’s state-of-the-art equipment to its visitors.

One of the New Southbound Policy’s goals is to generate more business opportunities for Taiwanese firms in those countries.

The best way to achieve that is to let the visitors experience the equipment firsthand during training exercises, Hsiao said, adding that there has already been significant interest from Vietnam and other countries.

In addition to hands-on training, the center also produces teaching materials in accordance with international standards that focus on strategic planning and management, he said.

“We are preparing everything based on the simple principle that each life is priceless,” Hsiao said.

From typhoons and earthquakes to dust explosions and transportation accidents, Taiwan has seen its fair share of disasters in the past few decades, most notably the devastating 921 Earthquake in 1999.

The training center was created in response to that earthquake to enhance Taiwan’s capabilities in dealing with disasters and to share its experience with other nations so that they can avoid the same mistakes.

As South Asia and Southeast Asia are prone to disasters such as earthquakes and floods, the NFA has been providing increased disaster prevention and relief training to the area under the New Southbound Policy, with the goal of strengthening the region’s mutual aid network.

Disaster relief has always been an international effort, Hsiao said, adding that it only makes sense for Taiwan to ramp up its cooperation in the region.

“There are no boundaries for firefighting or emergency management,” Hsiao said.

The center has enjoyed close ties with the Philippines since its inauguration in 2010, as members of Philippine volunteer fire brigades from overseas Chinese communities train there annually.

Thirty-two firefighters from 15 cities in April made the trip to participate in a week-long training program that included vehicle extrication, fire equipment, fire control and first aid.

The firefighters told the media that they learned skills and about equipment not available in the Philippines, including the use of a self-contained breathing apparatus.

In July last year, the government announced that the training would be extended to professional Philippine firefighters.