Gou hopes absence will refocus election debate

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday apologized to his supporters for deciding to forgo an independent presidential bid.

The tycoon at 11pm on Monday, the day before the Central Election Commission’s registration deadline, announced that he would not join next year’s presidential election as an independent.

The announcement came as a surprise to many, as his decision last week to quit the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was widely interpreted as indicative of his intention to run for president.

Gou said in a statement that he had joined the KMT primary earlier this year in the hopes of boosting Taiwan’s economy, but during the process he “witnessed the ways in which some politicians use class, hate and other populist sentiments to deepen social divisions for their own interests.”

He said he hopes his decision to forgo an independent presidential bid would help refocus the election on rational policy discussion.

“I am sorry for disappointing you all,” Gou said, adding that he is grateful for all the support he has received from friends and fans.

He vowed to continue participating in political affairs and promoting some of his policy plans.

“I would rather not be a part of the political farce,” Gou said in a video posted on Facebook yesterday, adding that he cannot bear seeing his supporters bullied by others.

“I would like to again apologize to all my friends who are concerned about the future of the Republic of China and Taiwan. I feel the same as you and understand how disappointed you are,” he wrote on Facebook.

The video was shot some time before the Mid-Autumn Festival, Amanda Liu (劉宥彤), one of Gou’s top aides and CEO of his Yonglin Foundation, said in a radio interview yesterday.

He also shot a version of the video in which he announced a presidential bid, she said.

Gou had already found a vice presidential candidate, but at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday decided not to run, she said.

Asked if Gou would run for president next year if a political party is willing to nominate him, Liu said that he would consider running in 2024 and that it is too early to consider such questions.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the KMT’s presidential candidate, yesterday said that he would visit Gou to discuss collaborating for next year’s presidential election.

Gou’s statement shows that he is deeply concerned about the nation’s future and had been treated unfairly, Han told reporters in Kaohsiung.

He would visit Gou “as soon as possible” to discuss incorporating some of his platforms into his own policy, Han said.

The KMT praised Gou for his vision and integrity, saying that it has “always believed” that the tycoon would choose to do “what best benefits the nation.”

While the party had previously threatened to mete out disciplinary measures against Gou, KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director-general Cheng Mei-hua (程美華) on Monday said that there would be no punishment, as Gou did not launch an independent bid.

In July, Gou lost the KMT’s presidential primary to Han by 17 percentage points.

Additional reporting by CNA