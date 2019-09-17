Student thanks hospital team after cliff accident

By Chen Chien-chih and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

In April last year, student Wang Hung-chih (王宏至) rode his bicycle off a cliff, injured his head and fell into a coma. He came out of the coma in June last year.

Wang on Tuesday last week returned to Asia University Hospital to thank doctor Lin Chih-lung (林志隆) and the medical team that saved his life.

In April, Wang had blood collecting in his pleural cavity, a collapsed lung and low blood pressure when he arrived at the hospital, where staff found that his skull had fractured into 13 pieces and gave him a score of three on the Glasgow coma scale — which is scored from three to 15, with three being the worst, Lin said on Tuesday last week.

Wang’s skull sustained so much damage that the fractures would not close when healed, Lin said.

The medical team decided to perform a cranioplasty using titanium, as aluminum was not dense enough and iron was too heavy, Lin said, adding that titanium cranioplasty is expensive, costing up to NT$150,000, but the hospital obtained a National Health Insurance subsidy for Wang.

“We thought there was an 80 percent chance that Wang would not make it,” Lin added.

However, Wang survived and after a year of rehabilitation he can walk and take care of himself once again, Lin said.

While his injuries gave him a speech impediment, Wang can now communicate normally and has returned to school a year ahead of schedule, Lin said.

Wang said he is happy to be back at school and hopes to soon start playing his favorite sport, tchoukball.