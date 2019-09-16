Basketball league for Filipino workers tips off in Taoyuan

Staff writer, with CNA

A winter basketball league for teams of Filipino players was launched in Taoyuan yesterday, with hundreds of people gathering at a community center complex for the opening ceremony and to watch the first three games.

The opening ceremony of the Winter Basketball League 201 — organized by the Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc’s (CIASI) Neili Bade chapter — featured a uniform review, in which the teams, comprised of only Filipino migrant workers, marched past the stands of spectators and were judged for best uniform and best muse.

The ROC team, with a squad of workers from the Taoyuan-based auto parts maker ROC-Spicer, won the Best in Uniform trophy, with eye-catching red, white and black jerseys.

“The word ‘Pilipinas,’ which means the Philippines in Tagalog and is printed on the chest of our jerseys, symbolizes that our home country is close to our hearts,” said the team’s vice-captain and point guard, who identified himself as “Jhong.”

The ASE Ballers won the Best Muse trophy, because of their muses Maricar Catre and Jean Ortiz. In Philippine basketball culture, muses are women who whip up support for their teams at league openings.

The aim of the tournament is to create unity, sportsmanship and respect among Philippine migrant workers, CIASI Taiwan national chairman Rheden Delumen said.

“It also provides an opportunity for them to play sports as a means of fighting homesickness,” he said.

With the opening of the league, about 200 Filipino migrant workers on 13 teams have the opportunity to play a sport on their day off, CIASI Neili Bade chapter president Jossa Somera said.

“The main goal in organizing this league is to allow Filipino workers to play basketball in a safe environment where they can also make friends,” he added.