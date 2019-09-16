Curb oily foods to avoid fatty liver disease

By Lin Hui-chin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People should avoid eating too many oily and fatty foods, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) has warned, citing a sharp increase in those diagnosed with fatty liver disease.

The number of people treated annually for fatty liver disease increased from 142,000 in 2016 to 168,000 last year, but research shows that there might be as many as 6 million Taiwanese with the condition, the administration said.

Over the past several years, fatty liver disease has consistently been the No. 1 or No. 2 disease for which people have received treatment, it added.

More men than women are treated for the disease and 70 percent of those diagnosed with it are aged 40 to 69, the administration said.

“Because the prevalence of fatty liver disease is about 33 percent, if you remove those aged 15 or younger from the calculation, there are probably about 6 million people with the disease in Taiwan,” Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation chairperson Yang Pei-ming (楊培銘) said on Saturday.

In those with a fatty liver, the fat content of the liver cells is 5 percent or more, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital physician Lin Chun-yan (林俊彥) said.

Inflammation of the liver could bring about hepatitis, he said.

In some cases, the disease can develop into fibrosis, cirrhosis or even cancer, he said, adding that the development of a fatty liver and related conditions has been tied to obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels.

People should reduce their intake of fatty meats, deep-fried foods and foods containing sugar and oil, said Hsu Hui-yu (許惠玉), head of the nutrition section at the John Tung Foundation.

This is especially important as most people in modern times spend more of the day sitting, which can increase the likelihood of fatty liver disease and cause a greater concentration of triglycerides in the blood, he said.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, people tend to eat more fatty meats and sugary foods, so they should balance this out after the holiday with proper diet and exercise, he said.

Those with fatty liver disease have a higher risk of developing heart disease, so they should get a medical checkup at least once a year, Yang said.

Having fatty liver disease should not cause a person to panic, as maintaining a healthy diet and an active lifestyle can often improve the condition, said Lu Sheng-nan (盧勝男), a physician in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.