Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CUSTOMS

Egg rolls draw fine

A Taiwanese arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport late on Thursday was fined NT$200,000 (US$6,440) for attempting to bring in food items containing pork, Taipei Customs officials said yesterday. The passenger, surnamed Hung (洪), was carrying pork floss egg rolls from Hong Kong, an area listed as high-risk for African swine fever, officials said. Visitors from African swine fever-affected and high-risk areas who attempt to bring pork products into the country are subject to a fine of NT$200,000 for first-time offenders, while repeat offenders face a fine of NT$1 million.

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Dear Ex’ Oscars-bound

A comedy-drama is to represent Taiwan at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Motion Picture and Drama Association said on Thursday. Dear Ex (誰先愛上他的) was submitted by the Ministry of Culture’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development for Best International Feature Film at next year’s Academy Awards, it said in a statement. The film released last year portrays the story of a teenager who navigates a bitter feud between his mother and the same-sex lover of his recently deceased father, who made the man his insurance beneficiary. The film was selected from 16 movies as it “reflects diverse issues in gender in a popular and humorous way, and portrays milestones and vitality in Taiwan’s contemporary equal rights movement,” the ministry said. The award ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 9.

EDUCATION

NTU jumps 50 places

National Taiwan University (NTU) jumped 50 places to No. 120 on Times Higher Education’s list of the world’s best universities, it said in a report on Wednesday. Published for the 16th year, the London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2020 evaluated 1,396 universities from 92 nations and regions, making it the largest and most diverse such rankings to date. Performance was measured using 13 indicators in five main categories — teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income, which refers to a university’s ability to support industry with innovation. NTU was among 36 Taiwanese institutions in the report and saw the greatest improvement, with an overall score of 59.9 points. National Tsing Hua University and Taipei Medical University were in the 351-to-400 range. China Medical University, National Chiao Tung University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology and National Yang-Ming University were in the 501-to-600 range.

MILITARY

Bullet hits woman’s roof

The military yesterday extended a formal apology to Chang Lo Piao-mei (張羅漂妹), a Hsinchu County resident, after a bullet from a .50-caliber machine gun reportedly went astray during target practice, damaging her roof. No injuries were reported. The 6th Army Corps said that its 33 Chemical Warfare Group was conducting target practice at a military training camp in Guansi Township (關西) on Thursday. Group Commander Colonel Lee Yu-sen (李煜森) said that the bullet veered 2km from its target and punched a hole through the roof of the building. A .50-caliber bullet has a range of 1km to 2km, Lee said, adding that the bullet likely ricocheted off a rock or other hard object. Chang, 92, said she went to her living room after hearing a loud thump to find a bullet lying on the floor and a hole in her roof. Lee said the military immediately apologized after learning about the incident and vowed to help with repairs.