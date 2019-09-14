Police and suspects fire more than 100 rounds in shoot-out

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A shoot-out took place in Hsinchu County when the Criminal Investigation Bureau coordinated with local police to raid an illegal firearms factory, with a total of more than 100 shots fired before three suspects were taken into custody.

After the gunfight, which started late on Wednesday night in Sinpu Township (新埔), police said that they found a small arsenal of weapons in the factory.

The principal suspect in operating the factory, identified as a 44-year-old man surnamed Hsieh (謝), gave himself up after the standoff, which lasted until early on Thursday, and was taken for questioning along with two alleged subordinates, bureau official Hsu Yi-hsiang (許益祥) said.

Hsieh is allegedly the boss of a local chapter of the “Windy Flying Sand Gang” (風飛沙幫), which conducts illegal and violent activities in parts of Taoyuan and Hsinchu, Hsu said.

Among the seized weapons were six modified handguns, two assault rifles and one drum-fed shotgun, as well as firearm parts made from metal molds in the factory and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police said.

When the factory was stormed, Hsieh reportedly armed himself with the shotgun and fired at officers, one of whom, a Taoyuan police unit member surnamed Chen (陳), returned fire with his MP5 submachine gun and sustained minor wounds from shotgun pellets grazing his neck, police said, adding that Chen received medical treatment immediately.

The two sides fired more than 100 shots in the hours-long standoff before the three suspects surrendered at about 1am, Hsu said.

No one was seriously hurt in the shoot-out, police said.

Hsieh is suspected of supplying illegal firearms and ammunition to the gang, as well as selling weapons to other organized crime groups in the region, police said.

Bureau officials are gathering evidence and questioning people involved in the case.

The three suspects face charges of breaching the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例).