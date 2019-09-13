Chunghwa Post accounts to get online service boost

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People with Chunghwa Post savings accounts would soon be able to make faster online transactions after the company this week formed a partnership with Taiwan-CA Inc, a state-owned network certification service company.

Taiwan-CA president Kuo Chao-hung (郭昭宏) said that its services would allow 25 million savings accounts holders at Chunghwa Post to verify their identities online in several ways, including their signatures and the stamps used to open the accounts.

They can complete identity verification with a click of the mouse to obtain account information, Kuo said.

To access the services, account holders have to register as Chunghwa Post members through its Web site or mobile app, Taiwan-CA said.

After identification information is confirmed, Taiwan-CA’s ID center would transmit the data to the postal company’s servers for further verification, it said.

Account holders would complete the registration once Chunghwa Post’s servers verify the data, it said.

Chunghwa Post president Chiang Jui-tang (江瑞堂) said that the partnership is one of the innovative services it has introduced.

“We hope that Chunghwa Post’s services become more connected with people’s lives and help the company’s business,” Chiang said.

Chunghwa Post has 25 million saving accounts, with the number growing by about 500,000 per year, company data showed.

The online verification mechanism is to be available in the first quarter next year, Chunghwa Post said.

Five major shareholders in the network certification service are the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp, the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corp, the Financial Information Service Corp, the Trade-van Information Service Corp and HiTRUST Inc.