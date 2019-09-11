Royal Canadian Navy ship transits Taiwan Strait

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) and the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei yesterday confirmed that a Royal Canadian Navy warship recently sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

The ministry did not provide additional information, except to say that the military was fully aware of the situation.

The trade office identified the vessel as the HMCS Ottawa, but did not say when the transit was made, although local media reported it was yesterday.

“The most practical route between Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and Bangkok, Thailand, involves sailing through the Taiwan Strait,” the office said.