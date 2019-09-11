Pro-Hong Kong rally planned for Sept. 29 in Taipei

By Chung Li-hua and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Several groups are planning a rally outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Sept. 29 to support protests in Hong Kong in support of democracy, organizers said on Monday.

During his trip to Taiwan last week, democracy activist and Demosisto secretary-general Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) urged Taiwanese to rally in support of Hong Kong’s democracy movement on the weekend before Oct. 1, the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) national day.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the PRC’s founding.

The protests in Hong Kong have continued for nearly three months, and under a “totalitarian threat,” the territory, which once had rule of law and freedom, is now filled with tear gas and rubber bullets, the organizers from the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy, Citizen Front Taiwan, the Hong Kong Outlanders and National Students’ Union of Taiwan wrote on Facebook.

Fighting on the streets has become the “daily” reality for Hong Kong’s teenagers, they said.

Hong Kong needs Taiwan’s support, so the rally aims to highlight the determination of the people in both places to fight together against authoritarianism, they said.

Several Taiwanese groups have joined as co-organizers of the rally, including the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Judicial Reform Foundation, Covenants Watch and the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan.

The rally is scheduled to being at 3pm and last for six hours.