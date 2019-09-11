Bureau promotes Taiwan’s small towns in Seoul

Staff writer, with CNA, Seoul

The Tourism Bureau on Sunday launched a marketing campaign in Seoul aimed at attracting visitors to small towns, particularly during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday this year.

The event was part of the bureau’s tourism theme this year called “Small Town Ramble,” which highlights the charm of small towns across the nation, said Huang Yi-ping (黃怡平), head of the bureau’s office in Seoul.

Visitors to the tourism promotional campaign at Hongik University were given demonstrations of how to use augmented-reality technology, including interactive maps, to obtain directions and information for travel in Taiwan.

The event also featured games and Taiwanese specialties, such as Kinmen kaoliang liquor.

One of the visitors to the event, South Korean Lee Dong-soon, said she had traveled to Taiwan many times, visiting Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Kenting, Taitung, Green Island and Kinmen.

Taiwan is a beautiful and friendly country, Lee said, adding that she plans to make another trip for two weeks in November and would visit Kinmen, Taichung and Kaohsiung again.

Last year, the number of arrivals in Taiwan and South Korea by visitors from each country totaled 2.13 million, the office said.

From January to July, the number grew 9.35 percent year-on-year to 1.32 million, with arrivals from South Korea totaling 628,362, the office said.